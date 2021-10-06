Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario minister willing to discuss optometrist costs, but won’t write ‘blank cheque’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'OHIP-covered eye exams on hold during negotiations' OHIP-covered eye exams on hold during negotiations
WATCH ABOVE: OHIP-covered eye exams on hold during negotiations. Jessica Nyznik reports – Sep 24, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says the province is willing to discuss optometrists‘ operating costs, but will not write them “a blank cheque.”

Optometrists across the province withdrew provincially insured eye services, including eye exams for children and seniors, more than a month ago in a funding dispute with the government.

The optometrists say the province has been underfunding those services, leaving them paying around 45 per cent of those services out of pocket.

Read more: Optometrists to withdraw OHIP-covered services after breakdown in government talks

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is prepared to pay $39 million in retroactive costs and increase reimbursement by 8.48 per cent going forward.

She says Ontario would agree to talk about optometrists’ overhead costs, but they have to return to mediation.

Story continues below advertisement

The optometrists, who are set to hold a rally at the legislature today, say they are waiting for the government to return to the table and resume negotiations.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Ontario optometrists’ withdrawal of OHIP-covered services' Impact of Ontario optometrists’ withdrawal of OHIP-covered services
Impact of Ontario optometrists’ withdrawal of OHIP-covered services – Sep 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagOhip tagOptometrists tagEye Exams tagOptometry tagOntario Optometrists tagOHIP eye exams tagontario eye exams tageye exams children seniors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers