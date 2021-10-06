Sheriffs shut down drug house in Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Sheriffs have closed a so-called “drug house” in Lloydminster, Alta.,

The safer communities and neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order against the owner of the home at 5729 50 Street. The order took effect on Tuesday.

Neighbours complained of needles around the neighbourhood, fights spilling out into the street and constant traffic to and from the property.

According to the province of Alberta, RCMP evidence said police responded to nearly 100 incidents since the beginning of 2020.

“Law-abiding Albertans shouldn’t be afraid to walk on their street or enjoy a day in the park because of drugs or gang activity,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu said in a news release.

“The diligent work of our Alberta Sheriffs has helped residents of this community reclaim those spaces and feel safe in their own neighbourhoods again.”

The court order closes the property and forbids anyone from accessing it until Dec. 16.