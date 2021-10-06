Menu

Crime

Sheriffs shut down drug house in Lloydminster

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 6, 2021 1:32 pm
lloydminster drug house
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a so-called "drug house" in Lloydminster after nearly 100 complaints to police since the beginning of 2020.

Alberta Sheriffs have closed a so-called “drug house” in Lloydminster, Alta.,

The safer communities and neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order against the owner of the home at 5729 50 Street. The order took effect on Tuesday.

Read more: South Lethbridge drug house shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs

Neighbours complained of needles around the neighbourhood, fights spilling out into the street and constant traffic to and from the property.

According to the province of Alberta, RCMP evidence said police responded to nearly 100 incidents since the beginning of 2020.

“Law-abiding Albertans shouldn’t be afraid to walk on their street or enjoy a day in the park because of drugs or gang activity,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The diligent work of our Alberta Sheriffs has helped residents of this community reclaim those spaces and feel safe in their own neighbourhoods again.”

Read more: Alberta sheriffs shut down suspected drug house in northeast Calgary

The court order closes the property and forbids anyone from accessing it until Dec. 16.

