Alberta sheriffs shut down suspected drug house in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A house in northeast Calgary has been deemed a drug house by Alberta Sheriffs and will be fenced off and boarded up for the next 90 days.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order that went into effect at noon on Monday, which authorized officers to shut down the house located at 1423 Child Ave. N.E.

According to a news release issued Monday, SCAN started investigating the home back in April after several complaints from the community about drugs allegedly being used and sold at the house, along with other alleged criminal activity.

After monitoring the house, SCAN investigators said they saw “a large number of people coming and going from the property.”

Story continues below advertisement

Between September 2018 and September 2020, the Calgary Police Service went to the residence on 143 occasions for incidents which included a stabbing, a home invasion and stolen property.

Within the two-year period, emergency services also responded to two fatal drug overdoses at the property.

Read more: Alberta sheriffs shut down drug house in northwest Calgary

On Dec. 11, SCAN obtained a community safety order. Under the order, officials said the windows have been boarded up, a fence has been set up around the perimeter of the property and the locks have been changed. However, officials noted the homeowner and realtor will have access to show the house to potential buyers.

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu applauded law enforcement and said the community “should not have to tolerate this kind of activity that endangers their families.”

“SCAN investigations give authorities the ability to stop criminal activity that endangers law-abiding Albertans, and their work ensures appropriate legal consequences for property owners who permit criminal activity on their property,” he said.

The property will be under supervision until March 21, 2021.