Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Alberta sheriffs shut down drug house in northwest Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 4:44 pm
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a property deemed to be a 'drug house' in northwest Calgary on August 4.
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a property deemed to be a 'drug house' in northwest Calgary on August 4. Alberta Sheriffs

A residence in northwest Calgary has been deemed a drug house by Alberta Sheriffs and will be fenced off and boarded up for the next 90 days.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order that went into effect at noon on Tuesday, which authorized officers to shut down the house located at 204 Cardiff Drive N.W.

According to a news release on Tuesday, officials said SCAN launched an investigation into the residence in June of 2019 following several complaints from the public of drug trafficking and other criminal activity at the house.

Read more: Alberta sheriffs shut down south Edmonton drug house: government

Between January 2018 and February 2020, members of the Calgary Police Service attended the residence on 32 occasions for incidents related to weapon and noise complaints, calls of stolen vehicles and other disturbances.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Last month, officials said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the property that had left bullet holes in a neighbouring house and sent a person to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

After monitoring the house for several days, SCAN investigators said they observed “multiple drug transactions and several people attending the property.”

Officials added that many residents at the property had extensive records for violence.

Read more: Province rejects funding request for ‘desperately needed’ SCAN unit in Lethbridge

On July 20, SCAN obtained a community safety order. Under the order, officials said the windows have been boarded up, a fence has been set up around the perimeter of the property and the locks have been changed. However, officials noted the homeowner will have access to the home to conduct repairs.

The homeowner’s son, who lived at the property and allegedly had been renting out the house to several tenants, has been barred from the property along with several others until Nov. 1, when the barriers on the house will be removed.

The property will be under supervision until July 20, 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeAlberta SheriffsSCANdrug houseSafer Communities And NeighbourhoodsCalgary Drug HouseDrug house shut down204 Cardiff Drive N.W.Calgary drug house shut down
Flyers
More weekly flyers