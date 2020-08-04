Alberta sheriffs shut down drug house in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A residence in northwest Calgary has been deemed a drug house by Alberta Sheriffs and will be fenced off and boarded up for the next 90 days.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order that went into effect at noon on Tuesday, which authorized officers to shut down the house located at 204 Cardiff Drive N.W.

According to a news release on Tuesday, officials said SCAN launched an investigation into the residence in June of 2019 following several complaints from the public of drug trafficking and other criminal activity at the house.

Between January 2018 and February 2020, members of the Calgary Police Service attended the residence on 32 occasions for incidents related to weapon and noise complaints, calls of stolen vehicles and other disturbances.

Last month, officials said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the property that had left bullet holes in a neighbouring house and sent a person to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

After monitoring the house for several days, SCAN investigators said they observed “multiple drug transactions and several people attending the property.”

Officials added that many residents at the property had extensive records for violence.

On July 20, SCAN obtained a community safety order. Under the order, officials said the windows have been boarded up, a fence has been set up around the perimeter of the property and the locks have been changed. However, officials noted the homeowner will have access to the home to conduct repairs.

The homeowner’s son, who lived at the property and allegedly had been renting out the house to several tenants, has been barred from the property along with several others until Nov. 1, when the barriers on the house will be removed.

The property will be under supervision until July 20, 2021.