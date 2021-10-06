Kelowna airport staff to get access to free rapid COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

Free, rapid COVID-19 antigen testing is now available for Kelowna International Airport employees.

The airport announced Tuesday its new volunteer employee testing system, which provides free and confidential access to the testing for COVID-19 asymptomatic airport employees. This program is in partnership with Whitecap RSC and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Read more: Heading out of Canada still a slow prospect from Kelowna International Airport

A temporary modular clinic and laboratory space was set up in March 2021 as part of a partnership with LNG Canada and Whitecap RSC providing COVID-19 screening for project workers departing from YLW. It remains in place.

The Whitecap RSC testing facility is also available for any passengers who require a negative PCR or antigen test prior to international travel. Passengers wishing to access this testing, which costs $240, can do so for a fee and by appointment only through whitecapcovidtesting.com or 604-966-3777.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 COVID-19: Testing now available to travellers at Kelowna International Airport COVID-19: Testing now available to travellers at Kelowna International Airport – May 28, 2021

“As air travel continues to recover and we are seeing more passengers come through YLW each day, this program will help ensure employees have a safe workplace and increase the confidence of the travelling public,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director, in a press release.

Read more: Flights to resume at Kelowna International Airport

Rapid antigen testing detects specific proteins on the surface of the COVID-19 virus with lab-confirmed test results available within 15 to 20 minutes.

2:39 Planned fee change will raise the cost of most taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport Planned fee change will raise the cost of most taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport – May 18, 2021

During the 2021 COVID-19 recovery, YLW has been one of Canada’s fastest recovering airports, nearing 850,000 annual passengers and offering more than 60 daily non-stop commercial flights with seven airlines.

Story continues below advertisement

The return of international flights to Kelowna’s airport, however, has yet to resume, which could shape up to be a multimillion-dollar hit to the usually busy facility.

Samaddar has been awaiting news that the airport would reopen since the summer when five other airports were given the green light to bring international flights back.