Flights to resume at Kelowna International Airport

Operations are expected to resume at Kelowna International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after scores of flights were cancelled because of a regional wildfire.

Estimated at 32,500 hectares, the White Rock Lake wildfire is burning nowhere near Kelowna. As the crow flies, it’s around 45 km northwest, near the small community of Westwold.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service increased the no-fly zone vicinity, which wreaked havoc on the airport.

The City of Kelowna says flights are expected to resume at 3 p.m.

“YLW, working with the BC Wildfire Service, Nav Canada and Transport Canada have established interim measures to allow instrument approaches and departures to resume,” said Phillip Elchitz, senior operations manager for YLW.

“We expect aircraft operations to restart service later this afternoon, around 3.pm.”

On Monday, Elchitz said the no-fly zone was moved up to 10,000 feet above sea level, which affected instrument approaches to the airport.

Elchitz noted that, “as with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve. We understand the inconvenience to travellers and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Travellers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.

— With files from Shelby Thom