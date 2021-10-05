BC SPCA seizes 71 cats, kittens from ‘hoarding’ motorhomes near Squamish, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from a “hoarding situation” at two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.

Some are being treated for parasites and respiratory infections, says the animal welfare organization, and others have given birth since they were taken to a BC SPCA facility in Surrey this week.

“… The cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions with high levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space,” says Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer of protection, in a Tuesday news release.

The animals — including newborn kittens — were found under furniture in the trailers, in cupboards, under the driver and passenger seats, and under dashboard, she adds.

Seven kittens have since been born in BC SPCA custody, says the release, and some of the other captured cats are suspected to be pregnant.

“A few of them are fearful, but they are coming around,” says Drever.

Neither the newly-seized cats, nor kittens are currently available for adoption, states the release, but the BC SPCA is welcoming any donations to support their care.

The release did not specify whether the BC SPCA is considering recommending any charges against the motorhome owners or occupants.