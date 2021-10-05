Menu

Crime

BC SPCA seizes 71 cats, kittens from ‘hoarding’ motorhomes near Squamish, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 8:59 pm
The BC SPCA is caring for 71 cats and kittens seized from two motorhomes near Squamish, B.C., including this one. View image in full screen
The BC SPCA is caring for 71 cats and kittens seized from two motorhomes near Squamish, B.C., including this one. Courtesy: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from a “hoarding situation” at two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.

Some are being treated for parasites and respiratory infections, says the animal welfare organization, and others have given birth since they were taken to a BC SPCA facility in Surrey this week.

“… The cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions with high levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space,” says Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer of protection, in a Tuesday news release.

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack' BC SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack
BC SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack

The animals — including newborn kittens — were found under furniture in the trailers, in cupboards, under the driver and passenger seats, and under dashboard, she adds.

Seven kittens have since been born in BC SPCA custody, says the release, and some of the other captured cats are suspected to be pregnant.

Read more: Kitten that lost its tail after being thrown from vehicle in Kelowna on the mend

“A few of them are fearful, but they are coming around,” says Drever.

Neither the newly-seized cats, nor kittens are currently available for adoption, states the release, but the BC SPCA is welcoming any donations to support their care.

The release did not specify whether the BC SPCA is considering recommending any charges against the motorhome owners or occupants.

