Police seek suspect and witnesses in Surrey, B.C. sexual assault

Police are searching for witnesses and a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Surrey, B.C., last week.

RCMP say a woman was grabbed from behind by an unknown man while walking in Bear Creek Park on 88th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 27.

She escaped quickly without physical injury, according to a news release from the Mounties, and the suspect fled the area on foot.

“Officers are working with the victim and consulting with a Forensic Sketch artist in order to forward the investigation,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the statement.

“Thankfully the victim was able to escape without any physical injuries, however incidents like these can have a profound and long-lasting impact on victims.”

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with dark complexion and black curly hair that falls below his ears.

He has a medium build, is about five-feet-10-inches tall, and police say he wore a grey hoodie and baggy pants.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

