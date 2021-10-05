SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Another 593 infections reported in B.C., along with no new deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 6:55 pm
B.C. public service employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22
WATCH: COVID-19 vaccines will soon be mandatory for certain public service employees in British Columbia. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the new public health order announced Tuesday.

Another 593 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in British Columbia on Tuesday along with no additional deaths.

After remaining largely unchanged over the weekend, the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 19 to 345, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of those patients, 144 are in intensive care.

Visitors to long-term care facilities in B.C. must show proof of vaccination
Visitors to long-term care facilities in B.C. must show proof of vaccination

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported more than 190,000 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,983 deaths. On Monday, the province announced 10 deaths over the previous 72 hours.

There are 5,937 active COVID-19 cases in the province, a decline of 49 from Monday.

The numbers came after a number of announcements around COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

B.C.'s Ministry of Education convening committee to discuss mandatory vaccines
B.C.’s Ministry of Education convening committee to discuss mandatory vaccines

The province announced that public service employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 26.

Visitors to long-term care and assisted living facilities will have to show their B.C. vaccine card as proof of immunization starting Oct. 12. Visitors to acute care settings will have to show proof of vaccination starting Oct. 26.

Read more: B.C. will offer third COVID-19 shot to 100,000 immunocompromised residents

A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to around100,000 “moderately to severely” immunocompromised residents, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C.’s education ministry is bringing together a committee to make a decision on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey and Simon Little

