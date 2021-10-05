Menu

Crime

Personal support worker charged with voyeurism at long-term care home near Guelph, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 5:18 pm
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a personal support worker has been accused of taking inappropriate photos of a resident at a long-term care home near Guelph, Ont.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the investigation began on Sept. 7 following reports that an employee had taken intimate images of a vulnerable resident at the home in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Read more: 6 arrested so far in largest fentanyl bust in Guelph police history

A 22-year-old Cambridge woman has been arrested and charged with voyeurism and distributing voyeurism material.

OPP did not identify the long-term care home, but said the woman is no longer an employee there.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has also been notified. Global News has reached out for comment from the ministry.

OPP added that seniors and vulnerable adults continue to be victims of abuse and neglect.

“Elder abuse can be defined as any act that harms or threatens to harm the health or well-being of an older adult,” OPP said in a statement.

“Crimes against the elderly can amount to physical abuse, assaults or sexual assault, psychological abuse, threats or harassment and financial abuse, fraud, forgery, or misuse of power of attorney.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

