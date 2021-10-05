2 correctional officers taken to hospital after incident at Montreal courthouse

Quebec’s Public Security Ministry confirmed that two correctional service officers were injured during an incident Tuesday morning at the Montreal courthouse.
Marie-Josée Montminy, a spokesperson for the ministry, said it happened at around 11:05 a.m. during a trial.
She explained how the litigant had been allowed to remove his mask during the proceedings but that temporary plexiglass dividers had been installed on each side of his chair in the dock.
“When leaving the courtroom, the accused refused to be handcuffed and broke the said plexiglass,” Montminy wrote in an email to Global News.
Both officers were injured while trying to restrain him.
Montminy said special constables jumped in to help the two officers, who were taken to hospital for treatment.
“They were conscious during their transport,” she said.
The accused suffered only minor injuries. It is not known what additional charges he could face in connection with the incident.
