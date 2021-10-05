Menu

Crime

2 correctional officers taken to hospital after incident at Montreal courthouse

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 5:26 pm
Montreal courthouse Palais de justice View image in full screen
The Montreal courthouse is seen in this undated photo. Karol Dahl/Global News

Quebec’s Public Security Ministry confirmed that two correctional service officers were injured during an incident Tuesday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

Marie-Josée Montminy, a spokesperson for the ministry, said it happened at around 11:05 a.m. during a trial.

Read more: Man accused of trying to murder Montreal police officer appears in court

She explained how the litigant had been allowed to remove his mask during the proceedings but that temporary plexiglass dividers had been installed on each side of his chair in the dock.

“When leaving the courtroom, the accused refused to be handcuffed and broke the said plexiglass,” Montminy wrote in an email to Global News.

Both officers were injured while trying to restrain him.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Correctional employee faces charge in historic Millhaven assault investigation

Montminy said special constables jumped in to help the two officers, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

“They were conscious during their transport,” she said.

The accused suffered only minor injuries. It is not known what additional charges he could face in connection with the incident.

