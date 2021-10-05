Saskatchewan sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

Send this page to someone via email

For the third straight day, Saskatchewan has set a new hospitalization record for COVID-19 patients.

The province reported Tuesday that 340 people were in hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of 15 patients from the previous day.

Of those in hospital, 73 patients were being treated in intensive care.

Officials said 259 patients — 76 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

The province also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death total to 726.

For the first time in nearly a month, the number of daily new cases was below 300.

Officials reported 242 new cases on Tuesday. The last time fewer than 300 cases were reported was on Sept. 9, with 289.

It is also the lowest daily case count since Aug. 30 when 200 new cases were reported.

Of the new cases, 40 were in children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated and 28.5 per cent were in the 20 to 39 age group.

The province said more than one in seven — 15.3 per cent — of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated

Active cases dropped to 4,385 on a report of 482 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of new cases was 427, 35.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

