98% of Waterloo Region residents aged 18-29 have had a jab of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 98 per cent of those between the ages of 18 and 29 in Waterloo Region have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says that 98.21 per cent of the age group has had a single jab, while 89.96 per cent have had at least two doses of a vaccine.

The only other age group which approaches that success rate are residents between the ages of 30 and 39.

A total of 91.12 per cent of those in their 30s have had one dose, while 84.51 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Overall, 72.84 per cent of area residents are fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 84.59 per cent when one discounts those ineligible to be vaccinated.

Waterloo Public Health reports that 428,933 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 702 more than it reported.

It says that there have now been 867,484 vaccinations in the area, 1,017 more than it reported on Monday.

The agency reported another 13 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the third straight day it reported less than 15 new COVID-19 cases.

This lifts the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 18,735 while also dropping the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases down to 16.6. That number checked in at 22 just seven days earlier.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported for the second straight day, leaving the death toll at 300 including one victim this month.

After a few quiet days on the cleared cases front, another 61 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the number of resolved cases in the area to 19,305.

This leaves the region with just 128 active COVID-19 cases, a massive drop from the 176 reported on Monday and the lowest total since July 27 when there were 108 active COVID-19 cases.

There are currently four people in area hospitals as a result of COIVD-19, all of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks is unchanged over the past 24 hours as there are still six, including three which are connected to schools in the area

Of the 429 new cases recorded, the data showed 233 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 128 were fully vaccinated people and for 41 people, the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 108 cases were recorded in Toronto, 55 in Peel Region, and 47 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,757 as four more deaths were recorded, however, the ministry of health said one of those were removed for the cumulative count due to data cleaning.

— with files from Global News’ Jess Patton