‘His conduct was reprehensible’: Speaker scolds Hillier for not wearing mask at Queen’s Park

A complaint filed by Randy Hillier was shot down by the Speaker of the Ontario legislature for reportedly not wearing a face mask in the House.

Speaker Ted Arnott says the Independent MPP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston violated the mandatory mask rules on four occasions, once on May 31 and three times on June 14 of this year.

Arnott’s stern message came after Hillier complained that his parliamentary privileges were being violated because he wasn’t allowed to vote on certain issues after being turned away from the House for refusing to wear a mask. Hillier has spent much of the pandemic railing against COVID-19 regulations through his group No More Lockdowns.

Tuesday, the speaker ruled against his complaint, and said the sergeant-at-arms who stopped him and offered him a mask acted “properly and professionally.”

“The member for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston repeatedly, knowingly and I would submit carelessly disregarded that order. His conduct was reprehensible and should not be repeated,” Arnott said.

The speaker argued that Hillier did not follow proper procedure when making his complaint, waiting too long to file it. Still, Arnott felt the allegation was so serious that it needed to be dealt with Tuesday.

Arnott said action could be taken against Hillier if he continues to refuse to wear a mask.

“Further corrective measures may have to be taken as considered necessary and appropriate by the House.”

Hillier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.