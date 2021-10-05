Toddler’s death in southeast Calgary considered suspicous: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating the death of an toddler in the southeast community of Raddison Heights.

Officers and EMS were called to a home in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a child in medical distress.

The 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive in the home by first responders.

"Despite the best efforts of first responders, he was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

“Officers quickly contained the area and are currently questioning two adults.”

Investigators are also exmaining evidence, interviewing witnesses and collecting CCTV footage.

“At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious,” police said.

View image in full screen Calgary police officers at a home where an 18-month-old child was found dead on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Global News

An autopsy is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the child’s death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.