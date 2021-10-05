B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Public service employees in British Columbia will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The provincial government said Tuesday that the BC Public Service Agency will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

2:12 COVID-19: Is mandatory vaccination for teachers the next front in the school safety battle? COVID-19: Is mandatory vaccination for teachers the next front in the school safety battle?

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” a government release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Public service employees working in core government or ministries will have to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.

The province said the Nov. 22 deadline gives employees who are not yet fully vaccinated enough time to meet the requirement.

Details about the accommodations that will be made for the “few people” who can’t be vaccinated will be released early next month.

B.C. health officials announced in August that workers in long-term care and assisted living facilities must be vaccinated by Oct. 12. All B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 26.

The province said Monday that 88.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 81.6 per cent have received two doses.

— With files from The Canadian Press