Man charged with impaired driving causing death of man standing on Calgary roadway

Charges have been laid in the April death of 36-year-old Chris Muise, who was struck and killed on a northeast Calgary road.

Muise was standing on a grassy patch along Edmonton Trail when he was hit head-on by a truck, thrown “a significant distance,” and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said the truck that hit him was driving toward the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 2 Avenue N.E. when it left the road, mounted the sidewalk and drove across the grassy patch.

“He was so young. He had his life full of ambition, and he was really passionate about things that he cared about,” Muise’s girlfriend Dawn Swimmer said at the time.

View image in full screen Chris Muise and girlfriend Dawn Swimmer. Courtesy Dawn Swimmer

On Tuesday, police announced 38-year-old Robin Erskine was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing death in relation to the collision.

Police said it’s believed Erskine was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.

“Many lives have been negatively affected by this collision and we once again want to remind Calgarians about the significant risks of driving while impaired,” Sgt. Colin Foster said.

“It simply isn’t worth the risk. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends.”