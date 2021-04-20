Man killed, driver arrested after pedestrian collision in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was killed in a collision in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m., along Edmonton Trail near 2 Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe the vehicle left the road and hit the man, who was standing in a grassy area near the street.

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that appeared to have left the road along Edmonton Trail on Tuesday, April 20.

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was arrested at the crash site.

As of 3:45 p.m., wasn’t known whether charges would be laid.