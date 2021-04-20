Man killed, driver arrested after pedestrian collision in northeast Calgary

A pedestrian was killed in a collision in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m., along Edmonton Trail near 2 Avenue, police said.
Investigators believe the vehicle left the road and hit the man, who was standing in a grassy area near the street.
The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.
The driver was arrested at the crash site.
As of 3:45 p.m., wasn’t known whether charges would be laid.
