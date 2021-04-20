Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man killed, driver arrested after pedestrian collision in northeast Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 5:55 pm
A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that appeared to have left the road along Edmonton Trail on Tuesday, April 20. View image in full screen
A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that appeared to have left the road along Edmonton Trail on Tuesday, April 20. Global News

A pedestrian was killed in a collision in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m., along Edmonton Trail near 2 Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe the vehicle left the road and hit the man, who was standing in a grassy area near the street.

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that appeared to have left the road along Edmonton Trail on Tuesday, April 20. View image in full screen
A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that appeared to have left the road along Edmonton Trail on Tuesday, April 20. Global News

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver was arrested at the crash site.

As of 3:45 p.m., wasn’t known whether charges would be laid.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceFatal CollisionCalgary TrafficPedestrian CollisionCalgary fatal pedestrian collisioncalgary pedestrian killedCalgary pedestrian fatalCalgary man killed Edmonton Trail collisionEdmonton Trail fatal pedestrian collisionEdmonton Trail pedestrian collisionEdmonton Trail pedestrian killed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers