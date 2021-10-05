Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal home sales down 28 per cent in September: Quebec real estate association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 2:31 pm
In this file photo, a real estate sign stands in front of a condo in Montreal.
In this file photo, a real estate sign stands in front of a condo in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says September home sales in the Montreal area fell by 28 per cent compared with a year ago as the market continued to edge toward pre-pandemic levels.

The association says 3,671 homes were sold last month in the area, down from 5,120 in September 2020.

Read more: Montreal’s highest-price home of 2021 just sold, and it cost $8 million

New listings for the month also dropped from 7,499 last September to 5,818 last month.

Median prices continued to rise sharply in September, reaching $504,500 for single-family homes, $365,000 for condominiums and $690,000 for plexes.

Click to play video: 'Montreal mayoral race heats up over preserving view of Mount Royal' Montreal mayoral race heats up over preserving view of Mount Royal
Montreal mayoral race heats up over preserving view of Mount Royal – Sep 21, 2021

The association says the Montreal real estate market is still showing significant overheating conditions, but the proportion of sales concluded above the asking price has weakened over the past five months.

Story continues below advertisement

The association says this trend is being reflected in a reduction in the number of buyers making an offer on the same property.

Read more: Canadian real estate highly vulnerable thanks to price hikes, overvaluations: CMHC

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal housing tagMontreal real estate tagCondominiums tagsingle-family homes tagQuebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers tagMontreal home sales tagSept. 2021 home sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers