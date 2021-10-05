Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop, another school closed for outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a significant drop in the number of patients hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are now 12 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, down from 17 on Monday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit also dropped to three in Tuesday’s report, down from 10 the day before.

Two of the people in the hospital and none of the ICU patients are under the age of 40.

OPH, meanwhile, reported 43 new cases of the virus locally as the number of active cases in the city dropped to 390 as of Tuesday.

No new COVID-19 deaths were included in the latest report.

Another school in Ottawa has closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO).

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Bélanger, where OPH’s dashboard shows 11 students have tested positive for the virus, is now closed due to an outbreak, a notice on the CEPEO website said Tuesday.

Mauril-Bélanger is the only school in Ottawa’s French public school board currently closed due to COVID-19.

St. Benedict elementary school, another school previously closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, now reports a total of 26 students testing positive in connection with the outbreak.

There are 11 schools in Ottawa with active COVID-19 outbreaks out of a total 18 outbreaks across the city, per OPH.

