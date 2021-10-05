SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 40 new cases, active total now at 248

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia to start phase five on Oct. 4' COVID-19: Nova Scotia to start phase five on Oct. 4
Monday will be the start of phase five and that means Nova Scotians will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to take part in various activities including dining out or going to the gym. Alicia Draus has more.

Nova Scotia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 34 cases in the central zone, four cases in the western zone, and two cases in the northern zone.

According to the province, there continues to be community spread in Central Zone, mainly among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Read more: N.S. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days, expands mandatory vaccination list

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 248 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,603 tests the day before.

As of Oct. 4, 1,519,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 732,150 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Since August 1, there have been 943 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

There are 692 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians attending non-essential events need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination' Nova Scotians attending non-essential events need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Nova Scotians attending non-essential events need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagNova Scotia tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers