COVID-19: N.S. reports 40 new cases, active total now at 248

Nova Scotia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 34 cases in the central zone, four cases in the western zone, and two cases in the northern zone.

According to the province, there continues to be community spread in Central Zone, mainly among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 248 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,603 tests the day before.

As of Oct. 4, 1,519,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 732,150 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since August 1, there have been 943 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

There are 692 resolved cases.

