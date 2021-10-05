Peterborough man arrested after break-in at restaurant early Tuesday: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges after a reported break-in at a restaurant early Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm call at a restaurant in the area of Reid and Charlotte streets. Officers surrounded the building, and a man was seen running from the area.

Officers quickly located the man and arrested him.

Noel Jones, 45, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit indictable offence, and with failure to comply with probation.

Police say officers also learned the man was wanted on a warrant in connection with a break and enter reported at a business on Sept. 27.

Jones was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough late Tuesday, police said.