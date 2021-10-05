Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after break-in at restaurant early Tuesday: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:09 am
Peterborough Police Service arrested a man early Tuesday following an alarm call at a restaurant. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service arrested a man early Tuesday following an alarm call at a restaurant. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges after a reported break-in at a restaurant early Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm call at a restaurant in the area of Reid and Charlotte streets. Officers surrounded the building, and a man was seen running from the area.

Officers quickly located the man and arrested him.

Read more: Stolen Apple Watch leads Peterborough police to break-and-enter suspect

Noel Jones, 45, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit indictable offence, and with failure to comply with probation.

Police say officers also learned the man was wanted on a warrant in connection with a break and enter reported at a business on Sept. 27.

Jones was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough late Tuesday, police said.

