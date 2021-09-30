Stolen Apple Watch leads Peterborough police to break-and-enter suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen Apple Watch helped police in Peterborough, Ont., locate a break-and-enter suspect on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 8 a.m. Sept. 29, officers responded to a reported break-and-enter at a residence on Douro Street.

Police said some time overnight, entry was made through a front door. A large quantity of property including an Apple Watch was reported stolen. The estimated value of the property taken was $ 5,000 dollars.

However, police say the owner of the watch activated the Find My app on their iPhone which pings any attached device’s location. The ping signal led police to a residence on Television Road. There they located the suspect sleeping in a backyard shed. Police located several pieces of property from the Douro Street residence.

Matthew Hamilton, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Peterborough on Thursday.