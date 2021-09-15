Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 15 2021 9:57am
04:24

Time for an upgrade? Apple’s latest product releases

Tech expert Kris Abel runs through Apple’s latest product launch -including the brand new iPhone 13 and why you may spot Apple workers out on the streets.

