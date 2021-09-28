Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 28 2021 6:09pm
02:31

Ontario small businesses call for capacity increase equality

Some small businesses are calling for capacity limit increases after Ontario adjusted the rules for some facilities last week. Matthew Bingley reports.

