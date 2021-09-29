5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases remain at 55

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 5,026.

The latest data shows active cases remained the same from the previous day at 55 with another five recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,926 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, one new case has also been confirmed as the case count there reached 1,958.

Active cases have fallen to 21 in the county with nine new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 11 cases among 10 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has 11 confirmed cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 82.2 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.6 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 75.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.2 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,500 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 500 first doses, nearly 850 second doses and almost 150 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 76.9 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 79 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

