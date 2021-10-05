Quebec coroner to address systemic racism in the death of Joyce Echaquan

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner, whose report last week on the death of Joyce Echaquan urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and to root it out of institutions, will address those findings Tuesday.

Géhane Kamel, who oversaw the inquiry into the death of Echaquan, found that while her death was accidental, the Atikamekw woman was subjected to racism and prejudice that contributed to her death.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before her death Sept. 28, 2020, at a hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The video of her treatment went viral and drew outrage and condemnation. The final report on her death found that her initial diagnosis was based on prejudice and that she wasn’t properly monitored before finally being transferred to intensive care.

Echaquan died of a pulmonary edema that was linked to a rare heart condition.

Despite the coroner’s recommendation, the Legault government has steadfastly denied that systemic racism exists in the province.

Echaquan’s family has not commented on the findings that were released last week, but is expected to do so later Tuesday.