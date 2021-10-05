Menu

Canada

Quebec coroner to address systemic racism in the death of Joyce Echaquan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 7:48 am
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s report on Joyce Echaquan’s death calls on Quebec to recognize systemic racism' Coroner’s report on Joyce Echaquan’s death calls on Quebec to recognize systemic racism
The day after Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a damning report has been released following the death of an Indigenous woman last year. The coroner examining the circumstances surrounding Joyce Echaquan's death concludes that racism played a contributing factor. As Tim Sargeant reports, the coroner calls on the Quebec government to recognize that systemic racism exists.

A coroner, whose report last week on the death of Joyce Echaquan urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and to root it out of institutions, will address those findings Tuesday.

Géhane Kamel, who oversaw the inquiry into the death of Echaquan, found that while her death was accidental, the Atikamekw woman was subjected to racism and prejudice that contributed to her death.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before her death Sept. 28, 2020, at a hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The video of her treatment went viral and drew outrage and condemnation. The final report on her death found that her initial diagnosis was based on prejudice and that she wasn’t properly monitored before finally being transferred to intensive care.

Echaquan died of a pulmonary edema that was linked to a rare heart condition.

Despite the coroner’s recommendation, the Legault government has steadfastly denied that systemic racism exists in the province.

Echaquan’s family has not commented on the findings that were released last week, but is expected to do so later Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
