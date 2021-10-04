Aggressive cow charges workers in Okanagan Falls, B.C., prompting public warning

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Falls fire department has issued a public alert about an aggressive cow that escaped the livestock stockyards south of Penticton, B.C.

Fire Chief Fred Dobransky said an off-duty firefighter working at the BC Livestock stockyards in Okanagan Falls alerted emergency officials about the agitated animal on Sunday.

“It’s a heifer and it jumped over the fence and it came after a few of the yard workers,” Dobransky said.

“It did come after some workers at the time, so it is a very aggressive and mean cow.”

The female cow was last spotted near Maple Street and 7th Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“We think it’s probably east of Eastside Road in the Peach Cliff Mountain area. We believe it’s not in town anymore and it’s gone into the hills,” he said.

The cattle auction is underway and Dobranksy said the livestock likely escaped a pen.

“If anybody does come across it, stay away from it and dial 911 right away and give the location where it was last seen,” he said.

No one has been injured.