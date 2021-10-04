B.C. man’s One Day’s Pay campaign raises more than $420K for Indigenous groups

Send this page to someone via email

A movement that began with a single individual donating a day’s worth of pay on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation has now raised more than $423,000.

One Day’s Pay began after Vancouver resident Joshua Hensman said he felt “conflicted” being paid for a “holiday” intended to honour and celebrate Indigenous peoples.

He decided to donate his earnings to organizations that support First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples, and with five friends, launched a campaign encouraging others to do the same.

“I’m definitely astounded by this,” Hensman told Global News, as the campaign heads into its final week of fundraising. “I had an amazing team.”

The public can donate to One Day’s Pay until Oct. 12.

All proceeds have already gone to, and will continue to go to, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, the Orange Shirt Day/Every Child Matters Society, and the National Association of Friendship Centres.

“I think what was learned is that people are really ready to engage and do something tangible,” said Hensman.

To help guide the campaign, One Day’s Pay partnered up with The Circle on Philanthropy and Aboriginal Peoples in Canada, an Indigenous-led organization that helps mobilize the “settler philanthropic sector.”

These partnerships, said Hensman, are part of what he believes led to the campaign’s sweeping success.

“I would say that one person can only make a difference when they’re connecting and engaging with other people,” he explained.

“I certainly don’t take any personal credit for this.”

Hensman and the team have decided to bring the campaign back next year, ahead of Canada’s second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

No one from The Circle or Indigenous Residential School Survivors Society was available to comment on this story on Monday, but on Twitter, Kris Archie, CEO of The Circle, called the campaign “a start toward cash back.”

“I’ve been thankful to connect with & have our team @TheCircleCanada work alongside the folks like Josh, Katrina, Jess & others as they work to mobilize settles to think & do differently,” she wrote (sic).

“By giving, by learning, by doing … the @GiveOneDaysPay ask is incredibly simple – Reflect then Act – share & amplify their ask with others, have conversations with your family, coworkers and faith communities and most importantly – GIVE ABUNDANTLY.”

