Ex-Manitoba reservist should get 25 years in prison, U.S. prosecutors say

Prosecutors in the United States are recommending a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist from Manitoba be sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Patrik Mathews, who is 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to four charges that include illegally transporting a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Mathews and two of his American cohorts were arrested last year by the FBI.

Prosecutors wrote in a 45-page sentencing memo filed in Maryland District Court last week that Mathews was working alongside a white-supremacist group and was planning to kill on a large scale hoping to start a civil war.

The defence documents have been sealed and are not publicly available.

Mathews is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.