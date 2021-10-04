Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users, tracker shows

Send this page to someone via email

Facebook and Instagram have been reported as down, impacting thousands of users, tracker downdector.ca shows.

On Twitter, the tracker said the two social media platforms, as well as WhatsApp, were experiencing outages just after 11:40 a.m. eastern time Monday.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

When searching its website, downdector.ca showed 20,000 outages were reported for Facebook alone as of noon Monday. Instagram logged more than 15,000 reports, while WhatsApp had more than 7,000 issues reported.

Instagram and WhatsApp belong to Facebook, which has billions of active users.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, or when it will resolve.

