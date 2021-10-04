Menu

Tech

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users, tracker shows

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Why Instagram paused plans for a new kids app' Why Instagram paused plans for a new kids app
WATCH: Why Instagram paused plans for a new kids' app.

Facebook and Instagram have been reported as down, impacting thousands of users, tracker downdector.ca shows.

On Twitter, the tracker said the two social media platforms, as well as WhatsApp, were experiencing outages just after 11:40 a.m. eastern time Monday.

When searching its website, downdector.ca showed 20,000 outages were reported for Facebook alone as of noon Monday. Instagram logged more than 15,000 reports, while WhatsApp had more than 7,000 issues reported.

Read more: Facebook prioritized profits over calming hate speech, whistleblower claims

Instagram and WhatsApp belong to Facebook, which has billions of active users.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, or when it will resolve.

Click to play video: 'Facebook group linked to fake COVID-19 mask exemption cards' Facebook group linked to fake COVID-19 mask exemption cards
Facebook group linked to fake COVID-19 mask exemption cards – Aug 27, 2021
