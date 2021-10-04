Kelowna RCMP say missing man may appear ‘disoriented’ and ‘in need of medical attention’

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rilyeh Joseph, a young man who has been missing for the last several days.

Joseph, 21, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, walking in the 2000 block of Pandosy Street.

2:17 Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker – Sep 8, 2021

“Family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing blue hospital pyjamas and blue hospital socks, without shoes. RCMP say there are concerns for his health and well-being.

When found, he “may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical attention.”

1:58 RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene – Aug 3, 2021

Joseph is Indigenous, five-foot-10 and has a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph is urged to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).