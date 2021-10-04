Menu

Health

Kelowna RCMP say missing man may appear ‘disoriented’ and ‘in need of medical attention’

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 11:46 am
Rilyeh Joseph was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2021 on foot in the 2000 block of Pandosy Street.
Rilyeh Joseph was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2021 on foot in the 2000 block of Pandosy Street. Submitted/Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna Mounties are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rilyeh Joseph, a young man who has been missing for the last several days.

Joseph, 21, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, walking in the 2000 block of Pandosy Street.

“Family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” RCMP said in a press release.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital pyjamas and blue hospital socks, without shoes. RCMP say there are concerns for his health and well-being.

When found, he “may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical attention.”

Joseph is Indigenous, five-foot-10 and has a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph is urged to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

