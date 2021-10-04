High-speed chase on Highway 401 follows jewelry robbery in Belleville: police

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 401 in Belleville was affected by a high-speed chase over the weekend after a robbery, local police say.

Belleville police say a man entered the store, assaulted an employee, and stole jewelry from a Dundas Street East store at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The employee suffered minor injuries, police say.

The man fled in a dark-coloured Chevrolet sedan, ending up on Highway 401, with police in pursuit.

Belleville police eventually called off the chase out of concern for safety, but police say OPP were able to arrest the man in Clarington.

The 48-year-old from Belleville is facing a long list of charges, including robbery, dangerous driving and flight from police.

