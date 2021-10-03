Two people were injured — one seriously — following a rollover just north of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.
Peterborough County OPP said around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash along Lily Lake Road in Selwyn Township, just north of the city’s boundary.
OPP said the pickup truck left the road and rolled in a ditch.
Police say the driver was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries while a passenger was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.
The road was closed between Atkinson Road and Stockdale Road as OPP investigated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
