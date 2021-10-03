Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured — one seriously — following a rollover just north of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP said around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash along Lily Lake Road in Selwyn Township, just north of the city’s boundary.

OPP said the pickup truck left the road and rolled in a ditch.

Police say the driver was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries while a passenger was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.

TRAFFIC: A section of Lily Lake Road is closed by #PtboOPP between Atkinson Road and Stockdale Road for a collision investigation #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/iU7jevqAkG — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed between Atkinson Road and Stockdale Road as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.