2 injured — 1 seriously — after pickup truck crashes on Lily Lake Road north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 8:50 pm
Click to play video: '2 injured following pickup rollover on Lily Lake Road north of Peterborough' 2 injured following pickup rollover on Lily Lake Road north of Peterborough
Peterborough County OPP are investigating after a pickup truck rolled on Lily Lake Road just north of the city on Sunday.

Two people were injured — one seriously — following a rollover just north of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP said around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash along Lily Lake Road in Selwyn Township, just north of the city’s boundary.

Read more: 1 dead after crash on Hwy. 35 near Cameron in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP said the pickup truck left the road and rolled in a ditch.

Police say the driver was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries while a passenger was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.

The road was closed between Atkinson Road and Stockdale Road as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

