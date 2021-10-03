Montreal cyclist killed by truck honoured with ghost bike ceremony

Andrea Rovere was fatally struck while riding his bike on Sept. 27 heading South on Parc Avenue, at the corner of Mont-Royal Avenue.

This is the 15th ghost bike installed by Velo Fantome this year, and seven of them involved a collision with a heavy-duty truck.

A ghost bike is a bicycle painted white that is left at the exact spot where a cyclist died as a result of a road collision. It is a roadside memorial dedicated to the life of the deceased individual, intended to remind us of the dangers caused by motor vehicles and by deficient urban infrastructure.

“The blind spots on trucks are horrible, the trucks are much too big, we see this with SUVs and heavy-duty trucks, […] even though there’s a speed limit, nobody respects it,” said Severine Lepage, spokesperson for Velo Fantome Montreal.

Rovere’s family and friends honoured him to the public and made sure he was known for more than just being a cyclist but also as a selfless person who was very involved in his community.

His tragedy may spark some change, though.

“I hope this was the jolt that was needed. I think it’s horrible that this was needed for something to change, but we are impatient for things to change at this intersection,” said Lepage.

Rovere leaves behind his girlfriend, friends, family and a promising career as he moved to Montreal to finish his PhD back in 2015.