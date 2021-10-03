Menu

Crime

Body discovered across from RCMP detachment in downtown Penticton

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 3:07 pm
A Penticton RCMP officer takes notes while standing next to a yellow tarp at 1101 Main St. in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Penticton RCMP officer takes notes while standing next to a yellow tarp at 1101 Main St. in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Shelby Thom/Global News

Mounties say a body was discovered in downtown Penticton, B.C., directly across from the RCMP detachment on Sunday morning.

Police tape surrounded the Wildstone Construction building at 1101 Main St. for several hours on Oct. 3.

Read more: Witness describes finding body at Penticton, B.C. school field

Several marked police cruisers and police officers were on the scene investigating.

A Global News reporter captured images of a yellow tarp covering a body lying beside a shopping cart at the exterior of the building.

Read more: Penticton homicide victim, 22, fondly remembered by friends and family

A BC Ambulance arrived on the scene but did not take a patient to the hospital.

A BC RCMP spokesperson said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

