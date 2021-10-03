Body discovered across from RCMP detachment in downtown Penticton

Mounties say a body was discovered in downtown Penticton, B.C., directly across from the RCMP detachment on Sunday morning.
Police tape surrounded the Wildstone Construction building at 1101 Main St. for several hours on Oct. 3.
Several marked police cruisers and police officers were on the scene investigating.
A Global News reporter captured images of a yellow tarp covering a body lying beside a shopping cart at the exterior of the building.
A BC Ambulance arrived on the scene but did not take a patient to the hospital.
A BC RCMP spokesperson said the death is not believed to be suspicious.
