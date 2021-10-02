Menu

Lifestyle

Kokanee Salmon return to Hardy Falls Regional Park for spawning season

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 9:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Kokanee Salmon spawning season in the Okanagan' Kokanee Salmon spawning season in the Okanagan
A sure sign of fall, the Kokanee Salmon have returned to Mission Creek and Hardy Falls Regional Parks to spawn. Sydney Morton has more on the life cycle that starts and ends in the Okanagan.

Thousands of freshwater Kokanee Salmon are making their final journey back to the pools where they were born.

“At three, four or five years old, when the hormone level is high, they will go up the creek that they were born to almost exactly the spot that they were from,” said Marnie Vanstone, RDCO Park interpreter.

This year, more than 4,000 Kokanee Salmon have been counted at Hardy Falls alone. Interpreters are on hand at Hardy Falls Regional Park as well as at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna to help families discover the importance of fall spawning and the life cycle of the Kokanee Salmon.

Read more: ‘My heart started racing’: Bear sightings on the rise in Central Okanagan

The returning salmon lay their eggs in nests in the gravel, as many as 1,000 at a time for the males to fertilize. Though for the Kokanee Salmon, life is full of dangers from the very beginning.

Story continues below advertisement

“The eggs are high in protein, so even the bears go for the eggs and from there they proceed to get the rest of what they want, but even the ducks will eat the bodies,” said Vanstone.

Read more: Climate change makes Okanagan dam ‘inadequate for managing future floods’

Once the spawning is complete, the adults die. It’s the circle of life in action.

The weekend Kokanee Salmon Interpretation Program ends on Oct. 10.

