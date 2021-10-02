Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 8 deaths as active cases reach 4,800

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Tam says increased vaccine rates, reapplying public health measures needed to curb COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan' Tam says increased vaccine rates, reapplying public health measures needed to curb COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam discussed the COVID-19 resurgence in Saskatchewan on Friday, saying that while “we know how” to bend the curve, both increased vaccine rates and reapplying some public health measures are needed to help suppress transmission of the virus.

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported on Saturday that eight more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination, negative test result policy now in effect

The province also reported 480 new cases.

Saskatoon reported 107 new cases and Regina reported 72.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 478 or 39.6 per 100,000.

Click to play video: 'First Nation, Métis leaders pushing past COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy' First Nation, Métis leaders pushing past COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
First Nation, Métis leaders pushing past COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

There are 4,824 active cases across Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

In hospital, 239 patients with COVID-19 are receiving care and 67 patients are in intensive care.

Read more: Doctors urge Albertans to demand government release COVID-19 modelling

Health-care workers administered 4,003 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 2,040 first doses.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan premier speaks with Trudeau about increasing COVID-19 vaccine rates' Saskatchewan premier speaks with Trudeau about increasing COVID-19 vaccine rates
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan Government tagSask tagSask COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers