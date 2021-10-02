COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 8 deaths as active cases reach 4,800

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported on Saturday that eight more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
The province also reported 480 new cases.
Saskatoon reported 107 new cases and Regina reported 72.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 478 or 39.6 per 100,000.
There are 4,824 active cases across Saskatchewan.
In hospital, 239 patients with COVID-19 are receiving care and 67 patients are in intensive care.
Health-care workers administered 4,003 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 2,040 first doses.
