SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports 640 COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec vaccine mandate deadline nears for health workers' Quebec vaccine mandate deadline nears for health workers
WATCH: Quebec's health-care workers have until Oct. 15 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or they could lose their job.

Quebec is reporting 640 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and five more virus-related deaths.

Of the new cases, health officials say 422 are inadequately vaccinated — meaning not vaccinated or two weeks removed from their first shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations declined by nine from Friday to 301, while the number of ICU patients dropped by one to 83.

The province says most of all new cases involve the highly contagious Delta variant.

READ MORE: Canadians may need COVID-19 boosters by Christmas, Moderna president says

Health workers administered another 13,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 4,459 first shots.

Authorities say about 89 per cent of Quebec’s eligible population (12-years-old and over) have received one shot of vaccine, and 84 per cent have received both doses.

Unvaccinated people are 7.9 per cent more likely to become infected and 30 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to people who are fully vaccinated, according to Quebec public health.

–with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Inside Moderna: Making boosters and tracking variants' Inside Moderna: Making boosters and tracking variants
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagVaccine tagquebec covid tagPassport tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers