Quebec reports 640 COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Quebec is reporting 640 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and five more virus-related deaths.

Of the new cases, health officials say 422 are inadequately vaccinated — meaning not vaccinated or two weeks removed from their first shot.

Hospitalizations declined by nine from Friday to 301, while the number of ICU patients dropped by one to 83.

The province says most of all new cases involve the highly contagious Delta variant.

Health workers administered another 13,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 4,459 first shots.

Authorities say about 89 per cent of Quebec’s eligible population (12-years-old and over) have received one shot of vaccine, and 84 per cent have received both doses.

Unvaccinated people are 7.9 per cent more likely to become infected and 30 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to people who are fully vaccinated, according to Quebec public health.

–with files from the Canadian Press

