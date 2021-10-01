Menu

Canada

Unknown smell thought to be gas leak forces evacuation of Kelowna courthouse

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:25 pm
Thought to be a natural gas leak, the smell forced the closure of the Kelowna courthouse, with other downtown locations also reporting it. View image in full screen
Thought to be a natural gas leak, the smell forced the closure of the Kelowna courthouse, with other downtown locations also reporting it. Global News

FortisBC says it’s trying to figure out the source of a mysterious smell that wafted through downtown Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

Thought to be a natural gas leak, the smell forced the closure of the Kelowna courthouse, with other downtown locations also reporting it.

The courthouse was evacuated and Water Street was temporarily closed.

Read more: Monthly natural gas rates in B.C. to rise in October, FortisBC says

By the time fire crews arrived, natural gas lines were shut off by someone inside the courthouse.

Fire officials combed the building with gas detectors, but there was zero detection of any natural gas.

Fortis says it has now ruled out a natural gas leak, but is continuing to investigate the source of the smell.

