Monthly natural gas rates in B.C. to rise in October, FortisBC says

Utility company FortisBC is increasing natural gas rates across the province starting next month.

Customers on the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Interior and Revelstoke will see their gas rates jump by $1 per gigajoule as of Oct. 1. Based on average natural gas use of eight gigajoules per month, customers in those areas will see their monthly rate rise nine per cent, or about $8, the company said.

Those in Fort Nelson will see an increase of just under a dollar per gigajoule.

FortisBC says rates are rising to reflect the higher cost of acquiring natural gas.

“We acquire natural gas at market-based prices and factors like supply and demand and economic conditions affect the price,” Joe Mazza, FortisBC’s vice-president, energy supply and resource development, said in a statement.

“We understand that energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets and we are always here to help our customers manage their bills and energy use.”