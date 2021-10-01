SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Attendees of wedding events at Mississauga hall urged to get tested due to COVID-19 exposure

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 6:32 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Peel Public Health is urging anyone who attended wedding events at a hall in Mississauga on two dates last month to seek “immediate” COVID-19 testing.

Officials said the advisory applies to attendees of wedding events at Chandni Victoria Hall on Sept. 24 and 26.

The venue is located on Drew Road, near Airport Road and Morning Star Drive.

Health officials said all guests should be tested, regardless of their vaccination status.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to self-isolate until the end of day on Oct. 6, officials added.

Those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to isolate as long as they don’t have any symptoms, but should continue to follow public health precautions including limiting their contacts while awaiting test results, public health said.

There is no word on how many COVID-19 cases may be linked to the events.

Officials said those who get tested due to this exposure should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-47957.

