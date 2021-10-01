Kingston responds to concerns about vulnerable people intimidating downtown visitors

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston will be working to refine its downtown economic recovery strategy, including the Love Kingston Marketplace, following rising complaints about homeless or vulnerable people causing public safety and security concerns among visitors, according to Kingston city hall’s top bureaucrat.

“Staff and partners recognize that these issues impact people’s lives and could threaten business and downtown vitality,” according to a recent report by chief administrative officer (CAO) Lanie Hurdle.

She says having a downtown where residents, tourists, businesses and all others can feel safe and secure — while providing the compassionate care and supports to those less fortunate — is vital to the overall health of the city and its residents.

Council approved a Sept. 7 staff report that recommends setting up a focus group and consultation with partners to “explore potential collaborative solutions that will provide better support to people and businesses.”

View image in full screen The Love Kingston Marketplace has proven successful in welcoming customers and visitors to the downtown since COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began to ease. CKWS TV

The issue of homeless or vulnerable people displaying aggressive behaviour in the downtown may not be new, but the city acknowledges complaints have risen since the downtown began to emerge from pandemic-related lockdowns.

"Unfortunately, this has led to people (business staff, customers, visitors) feeling threatened and intimidated by some behaviours. Complaints of needles, human waste, litter and garbage have also been common as have issues of vandalism," Hurdle noted.

The concerns arose in the months after Kingston brought in a series of initiatives to make the downtown more attractive to residents and visitors, including easing the sidewalk patio rules to extend the season and make it easier for business owners to set one up on a public sidewalk as part of the Love Kingston Marketplace initiative.

Staff have adopted a similar, flexible approach to allow temporary patios on private property both downtown and in other parts of the city while relaxing its zoning compliance rules.

As city officials look for collaborative solutions to address concerns about rising public vagrancy rates in the downtown, they also have council’s permission to continue a temporary use bylaw for the 2022 patio season.

The relaxed patio rules are scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, at which time all outdoor patios will be subject to the requirements of the existing zoning bylaws, including applying for seasonal permits.

View image in full screen The city will make it easier to open patios on sidewalks and parking lots through 2022 as part of its pandemic economic recovery strategy. CKWS TV

Coun. Rob Hutchison raised one concern about an unidentified business that has extended a back lot patio into a residential zone in his King’s Town district.

“There is noise from this business and I’m getting complaints. The noise goes for 8 hours a day, seven days a week.”

In response to his concerns, council supported Hutchison’s bylaw amendment not to allow a temporary outdoor patio under the current zoning exemption rules if it encroaches into residential zones or street lines.

While much of Hurdle’s report focuses on the supporting the economic well being of downtown businesses, she adds that issues of economic survival and homelessness people should not be treated separately.

"In fact, they are very much linked. There are a number of elements involved and having an active, vibrant, successful downtown that is welcoming to all people requires addressing it in a more encompassing, respectful manner."

Hurdle says city officials will work with downtown stakeholders and social service agencies to “ensure a better quality of life for people downtown and better supports for businesses.”

Staff told council they will ensure that people with lived experience are also consulted through this process.

The CAO says a final report with recommendations will be submitted to council within the next five months.

