Crime

1 man charged, 1 still wanted in connection with murder of missing Markham couple

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Warrant issued for man wanted for 1st-degree murder of missing Markham couple' Warrant issued for man wanted for 1st-degree murder of missing Markham couple
WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police say they believe a missing Markham couple was murdered. Shallima Maharaj has the details.

A man has been charged and another is still wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Markham couple whom York Regional Police say were murdered.

Quoc Tran and Kristy Nguyen were last seen on Sept. 18 at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said the couple is believed to be “victims of foul play in a targeted attack.” Police said the couple was murdered at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan.

Read more: Missing Markham couple were likely murdered, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect: police

On Wednesday, police charged Recaldo Liburd with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Investigators said the remains of one of the bodies was found at Twine Creeks Landfill and Environmental Center in Watford, Ont. Police believe the second body is located there, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

A Canada-wide warrant is still in effect of 35-year-old Toronto resident Phuong Tan, who is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder.

Read more: York police searching for missing Markham couple

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police warn that if seen, to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-287-5025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at1-800-222-8477.

1 man charged, 1 still wanted in connection with murder of missing Markham couple - image View image in full screen
York Regional Police
