1 man charged, 1 still wanted in connection with murder of missing Markham couple

A man has been charged and another is still wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Markham couple whom York Regional Police say were murdered.

Quoc Tran and Kristy Nguyen were last seen on Sept. 18 at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said the couple is believed to be “victims of foul play in a targeted attack.” Police said the couple was murdered at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan.

On Wednesday, police charged Recaldo Liburd with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Investigators said the remains of one of the bodies was found at Twine Creeks Landfill and Environmental Center in Watford, Ont. Police believe the second body is located there, as well.

A Canada-wide warrant is still in effect of 35-year-old Toronto resident Phuong Tan, who is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police warn that if seen, to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-287-5025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at1-800-222-8477.

