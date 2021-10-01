COVID-19: 2 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland County; HKPR active cases at 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released early Friday afternoon.

The health unit reports two new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Northumberland County. The number of active cases overall decreased to 21 from 27 reported on Wednesday (no update was issued Thursday). The active cases include 13 in the Kawarthas (four fewer), six in Northumberland County (one less) and two in Haliburton County (one less).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other COVID-19 data from the health unit on Friday:

Resolved cases: 2,357 — an additional 12 cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up 96.5 per cent of the 2,441 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,357 — an additional 12 cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up 96.5 per cent of the 2,441 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant cases : 928 — unchanged since Monday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

: 928 — unchanged since Monday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts : 221 — 22 fewer cases since Wednesday’s update. The health unit notes 16 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the data.

: 221 — 22 fewer cases since Wednesday’s update. The health unit notes 16 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the data. COVID-19 tests : 228,577 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 230 tests since Wednesday’s update.

: 228,577 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 230 tests since Wednesday’s update. Hospitalized cases to date : 90 — unchanged since Wednesday. There are currently one hospitalized case which is in an intensive care unit (one less since Wednesday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

: 90 — unchanged since Wednesday. There are currently one hospitalized case which is in an intensive care unit (one less since Wednesday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Friday reports:

Langton Public School in Fenelon Falls: One student case, one classroom is closed — unchanged.

Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls: No cases but two classrooms are closed — unchanged.

I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay: One student case, one classroom is closed — unchanged.

Cases cleared since Wednesday: One case each at Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden and Fenelon Township Public School in Cameron.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reports no cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Bewdley Community Centre (7060 Lake St.) in Bewdley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru clinic at the Pontypool Fire Hall (287 John St.) in Pontypool from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 16:

Drive-thru clinic at the Little Britain/Mariposa Fire Hall (522 Eldon Rd.) in Little Britain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northumberland County:

Saturday, Oct. 9: Baltimore Recreation Centre (23 Community Centre Rd.) in Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haliburton County:

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Haliburton County Youth Wellness Hub (12 Dysart Ave.) in Haliburton from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to youth 12-25 years of age; call to confirm attendance 705-457-2727.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

