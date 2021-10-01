Police report increase in crashes involving deer in Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Springwater

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP said they’ve responded to an increase in deer collisions — eight in September alone — in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater.

Since Jan. 1, police said they responded to a total of 62 crashes.

According to officers, most of the crashes with deer have taken place between dusk and dawn — the time of day that they’re most active in searching for food.

Police are reminding drivers to take the following precautions to reduce their risk of hitting wildlife:

Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder.

Watch your speed and be careful at night.

Try not to only focus on the animal when trying to avoid hitting it. Instead, focus on the alternative route you decide to take.

Use high beams at night where possible.

Never swerve suddenly.

Brake firmly but with control.

