Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police report increase in crashes involving deer in Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Springwater

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 12:14 pm
According to officers, most of the crashes with deer have taken place between dusk and dawn — the time of day that deer are most active in searching for food. View image in full screen
According to officers, most of the crashes with deer have taken place between dusk and dawn — the time of day that deer are most active in searching for food. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Huronia West OPP said they’ve responded to an increase in deer collisions — eight in September alone — in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater.

Since Jan. 1, police said they responded to a total of 62 crashes.

Read more: 11 crashes involving deer investigated since Monday, Dufferin OPP say

According to officers, most of the crashes with deer have taken place between dusk and dawn — the time of day that they’re most active in searching for food.

Police are reminding drivers to take the following precautions to reduce their risk of hitting wildlife:

  • Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder.
  • Watch your speed and be careful at night.
  • Try not to only focus on the animal when trying to avoid hitting it. Instead, focus on the alternative route you decide to take.
  • Use high beams at night where possible.
  • Never swerve suddenly.
  • Brake firmly but with control.
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP issue warning following a sharp increase in collisions involving deer' Peterborough County OPP issue warning following a sharp increase in collisions involving deer
Peterborough County OPP issue warning following a sharp increase in collisions involving deer – Apr 17, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagWasaga Beach tagHuronia West Opp tagSpringwater tagClearview tagdeer collisions tagDeer crashes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers