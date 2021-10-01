Police report increase in crashes involving deer in Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Springwater

Huronia West OPP said they’ve responded to an increase in deer collisions — eight in September alone — in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater.
Since Jan. 1, police said they responded to a total of 62 crashes.
According to officers, most of the crashes with deer have taken place between dusk and dawn — the time of day that they’re most active in searching for food.
Police are reminding drivers to take the following precautions to reduce their risk of hitting wildlife:
- Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder.
- Watch your speed and be careful at night.
- Try not to only focus on the animal when trying to avoid hitting it. Instead, focus on the alternative route you decide to take.
- Use high beams at night where possible.
- Never swerve suddenly.
- Brake firmly but with control.
