SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, U.S. Supreme Court says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 1, 2021 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot' Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
WATCH: Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

Read more: Exclusive look inside Moderna: Tracking variants and the call for COVID-19 boosters

The court’s new term begins on Monday and the justices are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been hearing arguments via telephone.

Story continues below advertisement

Kavanaugh participated in the court’s private conference on Monday, when he and his colleagues met at the court to review thousands of appeals that accumulated over the summer.

He also took part Wednesday in an annual three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.

Click to play video: 'U.S. FDA, CDC support Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people high-risk or aged 65+' U.S. FDA, CDC support Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people high-risk or aged 65+
U.S. FDA, CDC support Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people high-risk or aged 65+ – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagBrett Kavanaugh tagU.S. COVID-19 tagKavanaugh tagunited states covid-19 tagcovid-19 united states tagu.s. covid tagBrett Kavanaugh COVID tagBrett Kavanaugh COVID-19 tagKavanaugh COVID tagKavanaugh COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers