Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Single dad in Calgary warns others after losing $2,200 in alleged rental scam

By Tomasia DaSilva Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary single father out $2,200 after alleged rental scam' Calgary single father out $2,200 after alleged rental scam
A Calgary father is warning other renters about a possible scam. As Tomasia DaSilva reports, he showed up at a home he thought was his, only to find someone else living there.

A single father in Calgary is warning others after allegedly being scammed out of $2,200 and a place to live.

Joe Brockman thought he and his four-year-old son Luca were moving into a new home this week, but it turns out someone else was already living there.

Read more: Okotoks man warns about online scam after 11 strangers show up at his home

The 26 year old said he had been talking with a landlord named Mark Fababs since the middle of August. He said they agreed he would rent a home in the northwest community of Arbour Lake at the start of October.

Brockman said he was not able to go check out the place himself, but was sent photos. He was also sent a rental agreement, which he assumed was legitimate.

Story continues below advertisement

He added he didn’t meet with Fababs in-person because he was told he was working out of town.

Brockman then sent Fababs numerous payments, packed up all of his family’s belongings and drove a U-Haul to the home Wednesday morning.

“He told me the move-out tenants would leave a key under a flower pot for me. So I checked the flower pots. I walked around the house, looked everywhere for this spare key.”

He then contacted Fababs, who told him to access the garage door code. When Brockman told him it wasn’t working, Fababs said the tenants must have changed the code.

Click to play video: 'Scam cheats prospective Edmonton renters' Scam cheats prospective Edmonton renters
Scam cheats prospective Edmonton renters – Sep 11, 2019

Brockman said he then started to get suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

“I peeked into the house and it looked like somebody was living in the house,” he said. “When I rang the doorbell, a lady answered, saying that she owned the house and the house wasn’t for rent.”

“She said that she owned the house and the property wasn’t for rent and she kept saying that over and over again, so I got back in my U-Haul and I called police.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "She said that she owned the house and the property wasn't for rent and she kept saying that over and over again, so I got back in my U-Haul and I called police."

Read more: Calgary couple say they lost thousands of dollars after being caught in loan ‘mess’

Calgary Police confirmed to Global News they are investigating this case. They also said rental scams have been an issue in the city for many years.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Online rental scams thriving' Consumer Matters: Online rental scams thriving
Consumer Matters: Online rental scams thriving – Dec 10, 2019

A spokesperson said there are some key things prospective renters need to do to keep from being victimized. They include only dealing with local landlords and being suspicious if asked to pay only using a wire transfer service.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also advise not to give out any personal or financial information until confirming if the person on the other end is legitimate.

Brockman tried to contact Fababs several times after finding out the home was not in fact for rent. His many calls and messages were never answered.

Global News also tried repeatedly to contact Fababs at the number provided on the rental agreement as well as the address provided on the money transfer, attempts that also went unanswered.

Global News reached out to the family that lives in the home. They declined to talk on-camera but did say they are helping police with the investigation.

Read more: Calgary’s hot resale housing market leaves some renters out in the cold

Brockman was able to extend the stay at his current place — for a week — at an extra cost while he looks for a new place to call home.

“I’ve hit hardship after hardship. I’m a single dad just literally trying to get above and ahead of things right now. And I can’t. It just seems that I can’t.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've hit hardship after hardship. I'm a single dad just literally trying to get above and ahead of things right now. And I can't. It just seems that I can't."

Brockman’s fortunes turned around Friday morning.

He contacted Global News with an update: he and his son have found a legitimate rental and are moving in this weekend.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagRental Scam tagCalgary Home Rentals tagCalgary rent scam tagCalgary rental scam taghouse for rent calgary taglandlord scams tagrental scam red flags tagrental woes tagsingle father scammed in rental scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers