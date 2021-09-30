Police seek suspects who posed as peace officers to steal SUV in Haldimand County

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Haldimand County are seeking a pair of “well-spoken” men in their early 20s who allegedly impersonated peace officers prior to stealing an SUV.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Caledonia say the robbery was reported on Wednesday just before 5 a.m. on Argyle Street North.

“The victim, a 75-year-old individual, was assaulted by two males who identified themselves as police officers,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.

“The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle, a red 2008 Hyundai Tucson.”

The two men were wearing dark clothing with hoods.

The Tucson’s license plate is AXAM 062.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to the OPP in Caledonia.

