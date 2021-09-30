AGCO revokes liquor license of Kingston, Ont. restaurant for ignoring vaccine mandate

Send this page to someone via email

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it is suspending and revoking the liquor license of J.A.K.K Tuesdays, a Kingston, Ont., restaurant which made public its intentions not to enforce the province’s COVID proof-of-vaccination mandate.

The AGCO says compliance officials first attended the restaurant prior to Sept. 10, when the business informed them it would not follow through with the vaccination passport.

The next time J.A.K.K Tuesdays was visited by the AGCO was on Sept. 23, the day after the vaccine mandate came into effect. They say the bar and restaurant was in non-compliance with the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The next day, the city bylaw officials charged J.A.K.K’s with violating the ROA.

Even after the charges were laid, the AGCO says the restaurant continued to ignore the mandate.

Global News reached out to J.A.K.K. Tuesdays for comment but they declined.

“There’s a silent majority out there that’s fed up with how long this is going and what’s really happening,” Owner Kelly Hale said in a previous interview with Global News. “The tyranny of this government has got to stop.”

The restaurant was in the spotlight earlier this month when it displayed a message on its marquee reading “Say no to vaccine passports, all welcome at JAKKs.”

“I’m just doing what’s legal,” Hale claimed during the interview, “not doing something illegal like the government is asking me to do by asking you for your personal medical information when you come into my restaurant.”

